‘Come Home Christmas’ – Shillong Chamber Choir’s New Festive Tune

With their trademark of spreading infectious musical notes, the Shillong Chamber Choir is ready with their brand new Christmas festive album ‘Come Home Christmas’.
Conceptualised by Neil Nongkynrih, the founder of the choir, the eight tracks on offer are a blend of cultures, languages and will help listeners relook at the traditional meaning of Christmas.
Most songs in the new album are in English but has stanzas vocalised in ancient Aramaic in addition to Hebrew, Farsi, and Urdu.
Adding on to the aesthetics of the album, the music is a fusion of pop culture and classical Christmas songs and intends on appealing to people of all ages.
This is the choir's second Christmas album. The first one was released just after they had won India's Got Talent in 2010.
So, the brand new album not just marks the ten-year celebration of that win but is also the outcome of months of lockdown; when the choir was able to focus on their music instead of touring for concerts.
Published: