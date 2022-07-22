What a Hindu Principal Teaches in His Madrasa | India’s SeculaRhythm

Madrasa Jamia Rashidia in Ghaziabad's Loni in Uttar Pradesh was established in the year 1999 with only 59 students, with the aim to educate economically poor Muslim children.

Now, more than 800 students study at this madrasa, around 25 km from Delhi, with a staff of 22 teachers.

Ram Khiladi has been teaching Hindi at the madrasa for the past 15 years after being appointed under the Centre's Madrasa Modernisation Scheme.