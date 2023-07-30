Pakistan Blast: Explosion at Political Rally Claims 40 Lives, Injures Over 150

At least 40 people have lost their lives and more than 150 have been injured in an explosion at a political rally in north-western Pakistan, according to news agency Associated Press.

The bomb blast was reported in the Khar tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district during a Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) convention. As per reports, a local JUI-F leader has also been killed in the explosion.

Some of those seriously wounded were airlifted to a hospital in the provincial capital, Peshawar, according to Associated Press. Nobody immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the blast at the JUI-F convention. He said terrorists targeted those who advocated the cause of Islam, the Holy Quran and Pakistan.

“Terrorists are enemies of Pakistan and they will be eliminated,” he asserted in a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, adding that strict punishment would be meted out to those behind the incident.