Onam Laydies Special: The Quint Shows You How to Tie ‘Settu-Mundu’

Onam Asamshakal!

Traditional clothes have always been fashionable across India. And some items from the Indian wardrobe have even attained cult status. The 'Mundum Neriyathum' is one such item.

It is to the Malayali woman what the Mundu is to a Malayali man. Its simplicity, elegance, and ease of wear allows one to interpret it as per one’s sensibility – from bling to subtle beige.

What's Onam if not an excuse to don the Mundum Neriyathum, right? And gorge on the Sadhya, while trying to say 'Puzha'?

Check out The Quint's take on the 'Mundu-Settu' or the Kerala saree. It's authentic, and seriously funny.

Also see ‘How to Wear the Glorious Mundu Without Flashing Your Coconuts’, so that even men can keep up with the laydies.