Onam Laydies Special: The Quint Shows You How to Tie ‘Settu-Mundu’

(This video is from The Quint’s archives and was first published on 2 September 2017 to mark Onam celebrations. We’re bringing it back this year to get you off to a festive start!)
Onam Asamshakal!
Traditional clothes have always been fashionable across India. And some items from the Indian wardrobe have even attained cult status. The 'Mundum Neriyathum' is one such item.
It is to the Malayali woman what the Mundu is to a Malayali man. Its simplicity, elegance, and ease of wear allows one to interpret it as per one’s sensibility – from bling to subtle beige.
What's Onam if not an excuse to don the Mundum Neriyathum, right? And gorge on the Sadhya, while trying to say 'Puzha'?
Check out The Quint's take on the 'Mundu-Settu' or the Kerala saree. It's authentic, and seriously funny.
Also see ‘How to Wear the Glorious Mundu Without Flashing Your Coconuts’, so that even men can keep up with the laydies.
Script: Vikram Venkateswaran Producer: Abhishek Ranjan Video Editor: Kunal Mehra Camera: Abhay Sharma
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 02 Sep 2017,02:53 PM IST