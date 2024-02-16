Amazing To Play for MI: MI Emirates Captain Nicholas Pooran Before ILT20 Final

Under the leadership of T20 stalwart Kieron Pollard, MI Emirates had a fairly decent campaign in the inaugural International League T20 (ILT20) season, reaching the Qualifier 2. Hence, when it was decided that Pollard will be leading the MI Cape Town team in the concurrently-running SA20 this time around instead, not many would have been optimistic about MI Emirates' chances of replicating their 2023 performance.

Albeit, they have performed even better this season. With six wins, MI Emirates finished first in the league phase of the competition, before becoming the first finalists as well, courtesy of a comprehensive-run Qualifier 1 triumph over Gulf Giants.

Ahead of the final, Pooran spoke with The Quint about his association with the Mumbai Indians family, the upcoming T20 World Cup in West Indies, and much more. Here are the excerpts: