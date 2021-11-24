Just Taking Down Zee News Videos Won't Undo Damage: Activist Who Filed Complaint

In a long-awaited move, the News Broadcasting and Digital Standards Authority (NBDSA) asked 'Zee News' to take down three of their shows from the internet for allegedly spreading hate speech and misinformation about the farmers' protests earlier this year.

The agency said that the channel violated the its Code of Ethics and Broadcasting Standards in three programmes – aired on 19, 20, and 26 of January 2021.

The move by the body came after having reviewed a complaint filed by engineer and activist Indrajeet Ghorpade against the channel.

The NBDSA is a private and voluntary association of Indian news television broadcasters.