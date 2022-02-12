'BJP's Agenda is Hate': SP's Abdullah Azam Khan On Time in Jail, Threat to Life

My mother was kept in solitary confinement in the women's ward. My father and I were also kept in solitary confinement. I have managed to come out on bail but my father is still in jail. The British used to keep convicts on death row in those barracks. I am an MLA, my mother is an MLA and father is an MP. We don't deserve to be kept in solitary confinement. In jail, we weren't even given basic facilities.