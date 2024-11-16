Vikrant Massey on India’s Independence: Fact, Fiction, or Film Promotion?

Actor Vikrant Massey has stirred a fresh debate around India’s independence and Hindu identity through his statements in promotion of his new film, The Sabarmati Report, based on the 2002 Godhra incident. In interviews, Massey has raised questions that go beyond cinema.

In a recent podcast, Massey questioned whether India’s 1947 independence was truly freedom, calling it a “so-called” independence. He suggested that Hindus only recently found a space to assert their identity within the country. Comparing India’s history of colonization, he claimed that Hindu identity only emerged openly in the last decade, sparking outrage among some who argue that India's independence movement and Constitution have always ensured every citizen’s identity.

This viewpoint has brought Massey comparisons to BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, who previously made similar claims, suggesting that “real” independence came only in 2014. Such remarks invite scrutiny as they attempt to rewrite national history in favor of contemporary narratives. However, Massey’s statements also highlight a recurring theme in Indian cinema: using historical and religious narratives to appeal to specific audiences.