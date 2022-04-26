'COVID-19 Cases at IIT-Madras Has Risen to 111': Tamil Nadu Health Secretary

Chennai accounted for the maximum of 37 new infections followed by Chengalpattu with five, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga three each, Virudhunagar two, while Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Pudukottai, Salem, and Vellore recorded one each. Including 16 recoveries, the number of people who got discharged in Chennai increased to 7,42,213 while the total positive cases rose to 7,51,502 so far. The active cases remain at 221.