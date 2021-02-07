Swara Bhasker on Taandav, Fear in Bollywood and Turning Producer

I remember there was this one something (project) I was doing, where the Hanuman Chalisa was being recited in a scene. It was a comedy scene, and I was the person who said, ‘Don’t say the Hanuman Chalisa, say something else, change it to something mumbo jumbo, to any unidentifiable language.’ I said this because I am in the scene, over that the Hanuman Chalisa is being recited and comedy is happening around it, so this would be ripe for a controversy. Now imagine, this is me being as cautious, who is otherwise so candid.

In this freewheeling conversation with The Quint, activist, and actor Swara Bhasker speaks to us about the increasing fear amongst content creators due to ‘religious feelings being hurt’, the repercussions of it, and being smart about ‘choosing your battles’. Bhasker said on more than one occasion, other than the instance with the Hanuman Chalisa, where she has had to modify her script to exercise caution.

There was a joke I had done on the Ram Temple where I said something like ‘the temple has been constructed, the prasad also distributed,’ something like that. The platform said that I should definitely not say this and remove it.

I think you have to choose your battles; I think you also have to be smart about... what you... does one joke really... as the show was not about that issue. So, it is okay.

Other than talking about content online, 32-year-old Bhasker also answered questions about her equation with Kangana Ranaut, on how the concept of ‘hurting religious sentiments’ is inane and how she is sure people from Bollywood have distanced themselves from her because of how vocal she is. She understands their concerns and says she does not blame them at all, “If they are going to have to suffer because somebody decided to target me, however unfairly, then what can I say?” She is quick to add how Bollywood is trying to create better content in an environment that is not ideal.

But I think, given the situation, some great content has come out of the country. Whether it is Pataal Lok, Leila, Sacred Games or in films whether there is an Article 15 or a Thappad, or there was Choked and then there was Scam (1992). You know so Indian makers are really trying, they really are. I know that Bollywood gets a lot of flak for not speaking up enough and so on, but I think let’s give them credit where due. They are really trying. They are trying in whatever way they can to bring up issues, make content that has some worth and it is not easy. There is nothing in this atmosphere and in terms of the context, that is helping us.