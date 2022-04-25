Thousands of Students Mob Sri Lanka PM's Home Over Economic Crisis

The protesters also reportedly engaged in a face-off with groups of policemen with riot shields and tried to pull down the barricades to enter Rajapaksa's home. As a mark of protest, some students wore Guy Fawkes masks, which are synonymous with anti-establishment movements, while others shouted slogans like 'Go Home Gota'. Gota is a nickname of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the younger brother of Mahinda.

According to the police, Mahinda was not at home when the protesters landed outside his residence and the crowd reportedly left peacefully. For the past few weeks, scores of protesters have been camping outside the seaside office of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa demanding his resignation and that of his brother Mahinda. Besides, protesters have also been storming outside other government offices and establishments in recent times.

The country witnessed its first fatality of the current protest this past week after a man was shot dead when police fired at a road blockade in Rambukkana.

Finance Minister Ali Sabry had on Friday warned that the country's financial situation may deteriorate even further in the days to come.