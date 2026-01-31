'Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi Think Alike': Shakeel Ahmad on Congress’ Inside Story

This is about 2023. There were around 20-25 people. Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Venugopal were also present. In that meeting, I said that the condition of Congress in Bihar is very bad. Yes, Nitish ji was with us at that time. But there was an uproar that Nitish ji was about to leave the INDIA alliance. I said in the meeting - look, try to stop Nitish ji. But what happened after that day was the opposite: I was never again called to any meeting in Delhi. One month later, Nitish ji also left the alliance.

Shakeel Ahmad