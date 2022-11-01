Rule of Law: India Ranks Higher than China But Behind Nepal | What it Means

Explained: The Rule of Law Index
The 2022 World Justice Project (WJP) Rule of Law Index, released in October 2022, indicates that the 'rule of law' has declined globally for the fifth year in a row. This index covers 140 countries, of which, Denmark ranks the highest.
Going by broad global statistics, here’s what the index reveals:
Rule of law performed relatively better in 2022 compared to the extreme decline in 2021 — 'when COVID shutdowns dramatically disrupted justice systems and governments exercised emergency powers'
However, two-thirds of the countries that recorded a decline in 2021, declined again in 2022.
As per World Justice Project's definition, the rule of law is 'a durable system of laws, institutions, norms and community commitment' that delivers the following universal principles:
Accountability (of government as well as private actors under the law)
Just law (i.e. law, which is clear, publicised, stable, and applied evenly; and ensures rights)
Open Government (i.e. accessible, fair and efficient processes by which the law is adopted, administered, adjudicated, and enforced)
Accessible and Impartial Justice (i.e. timely justice delivered by competent, ethical, and independent representatives and neutral parties who are accessible, have adequate resources, and reflect the makeup of the communities they serve)
Interestingly, India has scored 0.50 and ranked 77, China has scored 0.47
and ranked 95, Pakistan has scored 0.39 and ranked 129. Bangladesh
too has scored 0.39 and ranked 127.
As per the WJP's press release: 'India's overall rule of law score decreased by less than 1% in this year's Index. While India's score remains unchanged from 2021 — 0.50, we had scored 0.51 in 2020.
However, in the press briefing, Ted Piccone, Senior Advisor to WJP, noted:
And India's performance on individual factors does not look very promising either.
China, which ranks significantly lower than India on the global scale, has performed better than India in terms of:
Absence of Corruption (0.53)
Order and Security (0.81)
Civil Justice (0.51)
Criminal Justice (0.45)
However, their fundamental rights score is far lower than ours (0.26) and Constraints on Government Powers is also significantly less (0.32).
