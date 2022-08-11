Watch: Prime Minister Modi Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Daughters of PMO Staff

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with the daughters of PMO staff at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday, 11 August.
(Photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with young girls at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday, 11 August.
The girls were the daughters of several staff members working at the Prime Minister’s Office in the South Block at Raisina Hill.
In a video shared by the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi is seen sitting on a chair while the girls present in the hall tie rakhis on his wrist.
The prime minister interacted with each of them as they came forward to tie a rakhi on his wrist.
“A very special Raksha Bandhan with these youngsters…” the prime minister tweeted, with pictures of the celebration.
Earlier in the day, PM Modi also extended greetings to the country on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
“Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan,” he tweeted.
The festival is celebrated on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shravan.
