Power Cuts: How Coal Shortage Is Causing Power Crisis in India

A long list of states, including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Bihar, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh, are witnessing long power cuts, as India finds itself on the brink of another power crisis, just six months after coming out of a similar one in October 2021.

This time, the crisis is induced by a shortage of coal at thermal plants, many of which are left with stock that could meet the demand of only a few days of power supply.