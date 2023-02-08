'140 Crore Indians Will Not Believe Your Lies': PM Modi Hits Back At Opposition

In his speech in the Lok Sabha, the prime minister stated that 11 crore farmers had received funds from the government, and asked whether these farmers would believe the opposition's "lies and curses"?

He then added, "8 crore Indians now have access to toilets. Women have better access to education. India's voice is now being heard on the global stage. During the UPA government's era, India's voice was barely audible globally."

"The previous government had the chance to make India shine globally in the field of sports, but that ended with the Commonwealth Games scam in 2010. They had the chance to provide internet access, but they were too focused on the 2G scam. The era from 2004 to 2014, was a dark era for India."

What else did the prime minister say in response to the opposition's jibes?

