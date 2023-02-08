Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Videos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News videos  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'140 Crore Indians Will Not Believe Your Lies': PM Modi Hits Back At Opposition

The prime minister hit back at the opposition, stating that "Indians won't believe their lies".
The Quint
News Videos
Published:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit back at the opposition in the Lok Sabha on 8 February.

(Photo: PTI)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit back at the opposition in the Lok Sabha on 8 February.</p></div>

A day after opposition leaders took digs at the prime minister in the Lok Sabha during the 2023 Budget session of parliament, PM Modi hit back, asking how the people of India would "believe these people's lies and curses"?

Addressing the Lok Sabha, on Wednesday, 8 February, the prime minister highlighted "India's achievements in the past 9 years".

The prime minister stated that India has seen tremendous progress in the 9 years from 2014, when the BJP came into power at the Centre.

'Indians Now Have Access to Running Water, Gas Connections, and Toilets': PM Modi

In his speech in the Lok Sabha, the prime minister stated that 11 crore farmers had received funds from the government, and asked whether these farmers would believe the opposition's "lies and curses"?

He then added, "8 crore Indians now have access to toilets. Women have better access to education. India's voice is now being heard on the global stage. During the UPA government's era, India's voice was barely audible globally."

"The previous government had the chance to make India shine globally in the field of sports, but that ended with the Commonwealth Games scam in 2010. They had the chance to provide internet access, but they were too focused on the 2G scam. The era from 2004 to 2014, was a dark era for India."

What else did the prime minister say in response to the opposition's jibes?

Watch the full video for the rest!

