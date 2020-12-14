‘PM Modi’s Ego the Only Obstacle’: Yogendra Yadav on Farm Laws
Yadav questioned why the PM was pushing for the farm laws when the farmers are clearly stating they don’t want them.
Shadab Moizee
News Videos
Updated:
Yogendra Yadav speaks on farmers’ protests and the contentious farm laws. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Video Editor: Sandeep Suman
Video Producer: Hera Khan
As the farmers' protest in Delhi approaches day 20, Yogendra Yadav, President of Swaraj India, speaks to The Quint about the historic farmers' agitation, the role of Adani and Ambani, and why the government is forcing the farmers to accept the farm laws.
"We want a repeal of these laws... farmers want a legal guarantee of support price," Yadav says.
On being asked if the farmers are deviating from the real issue by talking about Adani-Ambani, Yadav said:
“Who is involved in agri business? Adani enterprise. Who is interested in getting large contract farming done? Ambanis. This is not between the farmers and the government. There is a third party at play.”
He also questioned why the prime minister was pushing the farm laws when the farmers are clearly stating they don't want them.
Answering if farmers are being adamant, the Swaraj India president said that it's not the farmers but the government which has turned adamant.
“In this case, the farmers are being respectful, principled and sticking to what they have always said. In my mind, the government is being adamant, arrogant. The prime minister’s prestige has become the issue... PM’s ego is the only obstacle left. Real dialogue is needed between the prime minister and Modi.”