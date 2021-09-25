OTV Journalist Dies, Covering Rescue Operation in Odisha's Mahanadi River

OTV reporter Arindam Das lost his life, covering rescue operations in Odisha's Mahanadi river.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Altered by The Quint)
Arindam Das, a special correspondent with TV channel Odisha TV (OTV), lost his life while covering the rescue operation of an elephant, stranded in the Mahanadi river, near Mundali bridge, in Odisha's Cuttack.
Das and Sinha, along with five personnel of the ODRAF team, were on a boat that capsized due to strong current in the river, near the pillars of Mundali barrage, during the rescue operation. All of them were swept away after the boat capsized.
An elephant, which was one among a herd that was trying to cross the Mahanadi, got swayed away by heavy currents in the water, near the Mundali bridge.
Das and Sinha had joined the ORAF team to rescue the stranded elephant. But as they approached the elephant, their boat got sucked into the whirlpool.
Das, Sinha, and the ORAF personnel were rescued from the water, in critical condition, and rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.
Das was a popular ground-zero reporter. He is survived by his mother, wife and son. OTV has announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to his bereaved family.
Jagi Panda, Managing Director of OTV, said, "Losing Arindam is a colossal loss not only for me but for our entire organisation. There will never be another Arindam."
