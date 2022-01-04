Why No Action Against Repeat Offender Yati Narsinghanand?: 5 Big Questions

Following massive outrage over the Haridwar conclave and call for action, Uttarakhand DGP said the conclave did not lead to any killings or purchase of arms, so there is no need for slapping UAPA charges against the speakers. We ask the DGP, are we waiting for communal violence and killings for action to be taken?

At the conclave, Maa Annapurna said, "If you want to finish them (Muslims), then kill them. If our army of 100 can kill their 20 lakh, I will consider that a victory and I'm ready to go to jail for that." We ask, why still no action against her for inciting killing of lakhs of Indian Muslims?

Days after the conclave, a video surfaced showing five speakers from the conclave, approaching a policeman to file a complaint against Maulvis in Haridwar. Maa Annapurna asked the police personnel to carry out an unbiased probe. Narsinghanand then said that the policeman is biased, but towards them. They all started laughing and the police personnel also smiled, nodding silently. We ask, despite the speakers being summoned, why was no action taken against the speakers, when they themselves walked up to the police?

To the Uttarakhand police, we ask, despite video evidence of inciting communal hatred and violence, why no arrests made yet?