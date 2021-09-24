‘No Doctor for a Week Now’: Firozabad Residents Turn To Private Clinics

The helpless residents have turned to private clinics which are packed to the brim.
(Illustration: The Quint)
Video Producer: Mayank Chawla
Video Editor: Sandeep Suman
Amid the blaring ambulance sirens and shrill cries of help, the increasing number of cases of dengue and fever in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad has been coupled with medical apathy and negligence in Firozabad’s Sofipur and Nagla Chura village.
The Quint visited these villages to take stock of the negligence on the part of the doctors and the concerned authorities.
With overcrowded hospitals, the villagers turn to the local primary health centre, their second ray of hope, but, amid all the chaos and health crisis in the district, the health centre remains shut.
The helpless residents have turned to private clinics, which are packed to the brim. At these clinics, modest rooms have doubled up as wards amid the recent surge in patients complaining of fever. Men, women and children can be seen recuperating on benches with drip bottles hung on the walls of these rooms.
While villagers show a lot of faith in doctors at these clinics admitting patients by flouting norms, senior doctors in the hospitals blamed medical practitioners at local clinics for the increase in cases of critical patients.
In a crackdown by the health department in the district, FIRs under Sections of IPC 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and Medical Council Act were registered against eight quacks and notices were sent to 200 unauthorised clinics.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined