Mumbai Drugs Case | NCB, Why Was a BJP Worker Part of Cruise Ship Raid, Arrests?

Why Was a BJP Worker Allowed to Escort an Accused in the Mumbai Drugs Case?
An NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) team 'busted' an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship, mid-sea on 2 October. Eight persons including Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Seth Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ishmeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal were arrested.
But right after videos of a BJP worker and a private detective escorting the accused after the raid surfaced, NCB came under the scanner. Why were 'outsiders' allowed to escort the accused after the raid, take selfies with them? We ask the NCB ten big questions.
Right around this time, a selfie and videos of two men with the accused, not connected with the NCB, surfaced. They were later identified as Kiran Gosavi, a private detective, and Manish Bhanushali, a BJP worker.
A video of Gosavi escorting Aryan Khan to the NCB office surfaced. Why was a man, not associated with the NCB, allowed to join the team on a raid, or to escort an accused to the NCB office? And why was he allowed to take a selfie with the accused?
After initially denying Gosavi's connection with the NCB, the Bureau claimed that he was a 'primary witness' in the case.
Manish Bhanushali, who claims to be a BJP worker and has shared photos of him with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, was caught on camera escorting Arbaaz Merchantt to the NCB office after the raid. After the video went viral, NCB claimed Bhanushali, too, was a 'witness' in the case.
