Mumbai Drugs Case | NCB, Why Was a BJP Worker Part of Cruise Ship Raid, Arrests?

An NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) team 'busted' an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship, mid-sea on 2 October. Eight persons including Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Seth Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ishmeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal were arrested.

But right after videos of a BJP worker and a private detective escorting the accused after the raid surfaced, NCB came under the scanner. Why were 'outsiders' allowed to escort the accused after the raid, take selfies with them? We ask the NCB ten big questions.