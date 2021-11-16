Mortal Remains of Colonel Viplav Tripathi and Family Cremated in Chhattisgarh

On November 15, the mortal remains of the colonel and his family were flown to Chhattisgarh's Raighar.
(Photo: The Quint)
Video Editor: Deepthi Ramdas
Amid chants of ‘Jai Hind’, Colonel Viplav Tripathi was laid to rest along with his wife Anuja and his five-year-old son Abeer on Monday, 15 November.
Colonel Tripathi was martyred in an ambush by militants in Manipur’s Churachandpur along with his wife, son, and four army personnel on 13 November. He had visited his forward camp and, on this way back, his convoy was ambushed.
On 15 November, the mortal remains of the colonel and his family were flown to Chhattisgarh's Raighar, their hometown. The town observed a spontaneous bandh as huge crowds gathered to pay homage.
The coffins were taken in a flower-decked truck to their home. Floral tributes were paid, and the Assam Rifles personnel accorded the guard of honour. Colonel Tripathi’s mother saluted the mortal remains of her family.
A commanding officer of the Khuga Battalion of Assam Rifles, Colonel Tripathi was inspired by his freedom fighter grandfather Kishori Mohan Tripathi. Colonel Tripathi’s grandfather was also a member of the Constituent Assembly.