Open Your Minds (& Hearts) to Jashn-e-Riwaaz! Boycotting FabIndia Makes No Sense

Pushpesh Pant, Azhar Iqbal, & Saif Mahmood explain the meaning of the word 'rivaaj' and the 'Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb'.
Fabeha Syed
Published:

In this video historians and authors tell us why boycotting FabIndia makes no sense. 

(Image: The Quint/Arnica Kala)

BJP Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya stirred a controversy over FabIndia's new ad terming Diwali a 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' aka a celebration of tradition.

As he and several others alleged that the ad 'defaced' Hindu traditions, FabIndia withdrew the ad, adding that their promo was misrepresented as a Diwali collection – and that its Diwali collection will be soon launched under 'Jhilmil si Diwali'.

Also ReadBJP MP Tejasvi Surya Sparks Another Controversy With Attack on Fabindia Ad

But did the whole controversy even make sense?

The Quint's Fabeha Syed spoke to historians and authors, including Pushpesh Pant, Azhar Iqbal, and Said Saif Mahmood, about why there is no reason to be offended by Diwali wishes in any and every language.

