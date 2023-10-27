Janab, Aise Kaise?: Promotion After Hate Speeches; Criteria for Better Ranks?

This wave of intolerant speeches has raised serious concerns in the political landscape.
India has witnessed a rise in hate speech incidents in recent years. According to Hindutva Watch's report on hate speech, on average, one hate speech is made per day against Muslims in the six-month period of 2023. A total of 255 hate speech meetings occurred in the first half of 2023.
This wave of intolerant speeches has raised serious concerns about the consequences of such rhetoric and the response from political parties. Some key questions to ponder:
Is making inflammatory statements a criteria for getting a ticket?
Are political parties turning a blind eye to hate speech in order to win elections?
How can leaders who promote hate represent the people of India?
One example is T Raja, a Member of Legislative Assembly from the BJP, who has a history of making inflammatory remarks, including remarks against Prophet Muhammad, which led to his arrest in August 2022. He was suspended from the party, but his suspension was revoked after his clarification. This raises questions about the party's stance on inflammatory statements.
Another example is BJP MP Pragya Thukar, a 2006 Malegaon blast accused, who made controversial statements on Nathuram Godse and on the martyr of 26/11 ATS Hemant Karkare. No action was taken against her by the BJP.
Yet another example is Ramesh Bidhuri, a BJP MP from South Delhi, who openly abused BSP MP Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha and called him a "terrorist." His comments were heard by all BJP leaders during the Lok Sabha Special Session, yet instead of facing consequences, he was promoted within the party as in-charge of Rajasthan's Tonk district.
The normalisation of hate speech by these political leaders shapes the grave image of India's political future of intolerance and discrimination, undermining its own notion of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' (Together, for Everyone's Development, with Everyone's Trust).
As per the C-voter survey, the BJP might win five seats in Telangana. But what needs to be addressed is how leaders like these who promote hate within the common Indian's mind can be representatives of its people.
The question is: Do people matter, or is winning by stirring hate the only thing that matters to the political parties? So, we ask… Janab Aise Kaise?
