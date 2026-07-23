Hours-Long Stand-off Between Police, CJP Protesters at Sansad Marg

Students and supporters dancing to Rang De Basanti, children offering flowers to police personnel, well-wishers arriving with food, water and medicines — the junction of Sansad Marg and Tolstoy Road, just outside Delhi's Jantar Mantar, has been almost unrecognisable since 21 July.

What began as the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest 33 days ago has now spilled well beyond the designated protest site. Monday's call for a march to Parliament, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, drew thousands onto the streets and transformed key stretches of Central Delhi into the movement's new focal point.

With Delhi Police cordoning off Sansad Marg to manage the growing influx of supporters from across the country, the roads outside Jantar Mantar have effectively become an extension of the protest.