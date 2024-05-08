Haryana House Hassle, ECI Hush on Hate Speech|Elections 2024 with Faye & Aditya.

Merely two weeks before Haryana goes to polls in phase 6 of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, three independent MLAs in the state assembly withdrew their support from the BJP government and fled to the Congress camp on Tuesday, 7 May. This leaves the Haryana BJP, which only has 40 MLAs in the House of 88, teetering with the support of just 47 MLAs, just over the majority mark of 45.

Will the BJP be able to recuperate from the political blow, or will it affect the party's performance in both the upcoming Lok Sabha and state assembly polls in Haryana?

Besides, why has the ECI failed to take any strict action against the BJP for hate speeches and controversial advertisements against a minority community?

The Quint's Aditya Menon and Beatroot News' Faye D'Souza talk to veteran journalist Sharat Pradhan. Tune in.