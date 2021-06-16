Dharavi Model Against COVID: Challenges, Solutions & Reality Check

Dharavi, a locality in Mumbai, is considered to be one of Asia's largest slums. With an area of close to 2.4 square kilometres and a population of nearly 7.5 lakh, Dharavi is one of the most densely populated areas in the world.

Contact tracing, social distancing, and checking the spread of infection was, naturally, the biggest challenge. When lockdown was announced, implementing the restrictions and at the same time, providing health check-ups, providing ration, medicines, and other essentials were the obstacles.