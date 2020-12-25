No New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Dharavi for the First Time

For the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak, no positive cases were reported in Mumbai's Dharavi on Friday, 25 December, ANI reported.

The news comes as a glimmer of hope for the city and the state of Maharashtra, as it witnessed the highest number of cases in the peak period of the pandemic in India from July to September.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has often garnered praises for its handling of the pandemic in the city, especially in Dharavi which wa expected by many to become the biggest cluster of coronavirus earlier this year.

When the daily cases in July in Dharavi had dropped, even the World Health Organisation had praised the control measures implemented in Asias’s largest slum.