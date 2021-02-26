‘Govt Too Arrogant About Being in Power’: UP Farmers on Farm Laws

Has the farmers' agitation increased problems for BJP in western UP? Will farmers' protest impact 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections? Are farmers really angry?

The Quint spoke to farmers in the Muzaffarnagar area of western Uttar Pradesh to know the ground reality.

"BJP doesn't want anyone to oppose them, but 90 percent of the people are protesting against the laws," said Ramvir Singh, a farmer from Bhokarhedi, Muzaffarnagar.