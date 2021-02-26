Old Video of Brawl in US Gurudwara Revived Amid Farmers’ Protest

The caption with the viral video states in Hindi, “कनाडाई प्रधानमंत्री जस्टिन ट्रुडो भारत में खालिस्तानियों को समर्थन दे रहा है। अब कनाडा में ही गुरुद्वारों की सत्ता के लिये सिखों में आपस में संघर्ष शुरू हो गए हैं। जल्दी ही ये सारे कनाडा में दिखेगा | जो दूसरों के लिये गड्ढा खोदता है|”

[Translation: “Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is supporting Khalistanis in India. Now one can see power tussles among the Sikh community in Gurdwaras in Canada. Soon, it will be seen all over Canada. Those who dig a pit for others....”]

The claim comes in the background of the ongoing farmers’ protests in India over the three new contentious farm laws passed by the Centre in 2020. In December 2020, the Canadian Prime Minister extended his support to the farmers and urged India to uphold the right to peaceful protests.

The claim was shared on Twitter and Facebook.