From Wapiti to Tejas: Iconic IAF Aircraft Over the Last 89 Years

In 1933, a year after its inception, the Indian Air Force possessed just four aircraft – the Westland Wapiti biplanes – managed by six officers and 19 air soldiers. In 2017, the force boasts of a fleet of more than a thousand aircraft.
Now, a lot of us might know about the Sukhois, the Tejas’ and the MiGs. But what about the Spitfires, the Gnats and the Canberras, all of which have served the force vitally in one way or another?
On the occasion of the 86th anniversary of the Indian Air Force, we take a brief look at some of the iconic aircraft that have made their mark in the Indian skies.
Being the first plane to be inducted in the IAF in April 1933, the Westland Wapiti biplane merits the first mention when talking about the history of IAF aircraft. The Wapiti aircraft served in Burma (present-day Myanmar) during the second World War, and some were attacked and destroyed by Japanese bombs in the course.
With India becoming a Republic on 26 January 1950, the air force also changed its name from the Royal Indian Air Force (RIAF) to just the Indian Air Force. Notably, the title of 'Royal' was given to the air force by the British in March 1945, after recognising its services and contributions during the Second World War.
Post-Independence, the significance of the air force and its fleet was underlined the most during the various wars that the country fought.
During the 1965 India-Pakistan war, the Canberra bombers played a vital role, along with the Gnats. The Gnats were also instrumental during the 1971 war with Pakistan, and became well-known for shooting down many of Pakistan's Sabre planes in both the wars. In fact, this feat ended up earning them the title 'Sabre Slayers'.
By the time the war broke out in Kargil in 1999, the Russian MiGs and the French Mirage 2000s were in currency in the IAF. The French made planes, along with MiG-21, MiG-23, MiG-27 and MiG-29, are said to have played a vital role during the high-altitude war.
It is important to note here that the role of IAF during the 1962 India-China war has been said to be restricted, limited to using aircraft for transportation purposes.
Today, apart from possessing various variants of the MiGs, the Sukhoi SU-30 MKIs form the backbone of IAF's combat jet fleet. Moreover, the fleet also includes a few 'Made in India' Tejas fighter planes, whose number is expected to go up in the coming years.
However, the Indian Air Force today is plagued by an acute shortage of aircraft.
According to reports, it currently has just 33 squadrons out of the authorised 42.
In such a scenario, the country might have to either turn to US F-16 or the Swedish Gripens.
