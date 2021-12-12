'Personal Ambitions Will Fragment Opposition Unity': Congress' Prithviraj Chavan

'After her victory in West Bengal, Mamata Ji has clearly developed national ambitions," said Prithviraj Chavan.
(Photo: The Quint)
Video: Editor: Sandeep Suman
English Script: Naman Shah
On her recent visit to Mumbai, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made some bold statements on the Congress-led UPA (United Progressive Alliance), that has raised questions on the possibility of the much talked about united opposition front, to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
"What is UPA? There is no UPA," Banerjee had declared after her meeting with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai.
In an exclusive interview with The Quint, Former Maharashtra chief minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan talks about Mamata Banerjee's national ambitions, the prospects of opposition unity for 2024 and Congress' role in the broad opposition alliance.
Here are edited excerpts from the interview:
Will Mamata Banerjee's national ambition play spoilsport for consolidation of Opposition unity?
After her victory in West Bengal, Mamata Ji has clearly developed national ambitions. There is nothing wrong in that. I saw the active campaign of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Goa. She is already trying to expand in Tripura and Assam. She has made some comments about UPA. What is required today is a common opposition alliance which will be able to put up a common single candidate against BJP's candidates, so that the votes do not get fragmented.
What will be Congress' role in the united opposition front?
You can't wish Congress away because it is still the largest opposition party in the country. Congress must start gearing up for the 2022 Assembly elections, as well as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It must initiate building the national opposition unity. Anyone who is coming between the opposition unity is indirectly helping Modi. Congress' national leadership can decide upon the way forward for the united opposition alliance.
Will Mamata's ambition collide with Congress'?
The reality is that Congress party has a footprint in every village, which no other party can claim. TMC is trying to expand in other states too. But it won't be easy to replicate the wide organisational structure of the Congress party. Bottomline is that if you wish away Congress, then you are helping BJP. An attempt is being made to form a broad alliance of opposition parties without Congress.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)