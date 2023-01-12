‘If You Can't Give Me Atta...’: Fight Over Food Amid Economic Crisis in Pakistan

The devastating floods that Pakistan saw in 2022 led to an estimated loss of $3 billion, death of 1700 people, and displaced nearly 8 million people. The calamity worsened the already declining economy of Pakistan.

In light of the floods, Pakistan had received an Extended Fund Facility (EFF) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), however, due to their failure to fulfil their economic promises and the Pakistani government’s unwillingness to meet the IMF’s demands, IMF refused to release all of the pending payment.

In a report in September 2022, the IMF had also warned that high food and fuel prices could prompt social protest and instability in the country.