Pakistan Govt Wants All Malls and Markets To Close Early, Here's Why

The Sharif-led government is also planning to crack down on fans as part of a new plan.
Karan HM
World
Published:

Image used for representational purposes only. 

All markets and malls in Pakistan may soon be required to close up shop by 8:30 pm.

How come? The restrictions are part of an energy conservation plan that got the green light by Pakistan's Cabinet on Tuesday, 3 January, according to reports.

Just markets and malls? Nope. Wedding halls would be required to close at 10 pm, said Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif in a press conference held to announce the plan.

  • The energy conservation plan would also ban the use of inefficient appliances

  • All government departments and offices in the country have also been directed to watch the usage of electricity and cut it down by 30 percent.

The big picture: These measures are being taken by the Sharif-led government to try and reduce the country's energy import bill.

  • It is expected to save the country around Rs 62 billion ($273.4 million) annually.

Fans are the enemy: The manufacturing of 120-130 watt fans will also be banned in Pakistan from 1 July, according to a report by Geo News.

  • The government is also reportedly hiking the import duty on "inefficient" fans in an attempt to deter their purchase.

  • "Inefficient fans use around 120-130 watts of electricity. Across the globe, fans are available that use 60-80 watts," the defence minister was quoted as saying.

