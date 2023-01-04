Pakistan Govt Wants All Malls and Markets To Close Early, Here's Why

All markets and malls in Pakistan may soon be required to close up shop by 8:30 pm.

How come? The restrictions are part of an energy conservation plan that got the green light by Pakistan's Cabinet on Tuesday, 3 January, according to reports.

Just markets and malls? Nope. Wedding halls would be required to close at 10 pm, said Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif in a press conference held to announce the plan.