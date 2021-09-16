Delhi University Resumes Offline Classes, but Students Are Absent From Campus

"Even if I want to go back, the hostel in our college is shut right now. Looking outside for accommodation is not an option because it is too expensive and time-consuming. So I cannot come back till I know that the hostel is open," said a third-year Chemistry Honours student from Venkateshwara College in Delhi University's south campus, who lives in Jhajjar, Haryana.

“We are a central university so at times even when the Delhi government issues statements, they are not followed. When the education minister said colleges will reopen, our parents started asking us, but what do we do if our college is giving no official information?” asked Surabhi Daisoya,19, a third-year BSc Home Science student, from Lady Irwin College.

The lack of planning and coordination between online and offline classes has also made things difficult for students.