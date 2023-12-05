Cyclone Michaung Makes Landfall in Andhra Pradesh, 12 Dead Amid Chennai Rains

People wade through a waterlogged road during heavy rain owing to Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai on Monday, 4 December.
(Photo: PTI)
Cyclone Michaung, which has been battering Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu since Monday, 4 December, made landfall near Bapatla on the Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday, 5 December.
At least 12 people are said to have died amid heavy rainfall in Chennai induced by the cyclone.
Relief camps set up: Meanwhile, people living in low-lying areas of Andhra Pradesh have been evacuated and more than 300 relief camps set up to cater to them, NDTV reported.
The India Meteorological Department has stated that areas located along coastal Andhra Pradesh will see extremely heavy rainfall in the coming hours.
Meanwhile, while it has stopped raining in Chennai for now, most of the city remains submerged – with people in low-lying areas facing the most extreme difficulties.
Airport operations resume: The Chennai Airport resumed operations on Tuesday morning. This comes after planes were grounded due to the airstrip and other parts of the airport getting flooded.
A public holiday had been declared by the Tamil Nadu government for Chennai and neighbouring districts on Monday and Tuesday, according to The New Indian Express.
Private company employees in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu have also been asked to work from home on Tuesday by the state government.
