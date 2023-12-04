In Photos: Cyclone Michaung-Triggered Storm Batters Chennai, At Least 8 Dead

A person wades through a waterlogged road during heavy rain owing to Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai on Monday, 4 December.
(Photo: PTI)
At least eight people have died in Chennai as the city was battered by heavy rainfall on Monday, 4 December, with Cyclone Michaung inbound.
A public holiday has been declared by the Tamil Nadu government for Chennai and neighbouring districts on Monday, 4 December, and Tuesday, 5 December, according to The New Indian Express.
Private company employees in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu have also been asked to work from home on Tuesday by the state government.
As roads became waterlogged due to the torrential rains, a crocodile was reportedly spotted by passers-by near Velammal School along the Perungalathur-Nedungunram road in Chennai on Sunday night, 3 December.
The cyclonic storm also forced the closure of the Chennai Airport airfield on Monday, leaving many passengers stranded.
A worker attempts to remove an uprooted tree from a waterlogged road during heavy rain owing to Cyclone Michaung in Chennai on Monday, 4 December.
Police personnel attempt to remove an uprooted tree from a road after heavy rainfall owing to Cyclone Michaung in Chennai on Monday, 4 December.
Residents shift to a safer place from a flooded area during heavy rain owing to Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai.
In the early hours of Monday, an under-construction wall collapsed due to the incessant rains which led to the deaths of two workers, according to The New Indian Express.
Amid the heavy downpour, a total of five deaths have been reported from across the city, according to India Today.
"Cyclone 'Michaung' lies about 100 km east-northeast of Chennai. In the last 6 hours, it has moved at a speed of 10 km/hr and it's expected to move in the northwest direction. An intensified to severe cyclonic storm is expected by 4 p.m. today," Chennai Regional Metrology Director NS Balachandran said.
"Further, it will move parallel to the coast of north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh, expected to cross Nellore-Machilipatnam by tomorrow at 4 p.m," NS Balachandran said.
"Heavy rainfall and strong winds are likely to continue till this evening in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur districts," he added.
"The situation is being monitored by the Central and state governments at the highest level. I appeal to people to follow the advice of state government and stay home and stay safe until the situation improves," said Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi.
Meanwhile, nine groups of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been sent to Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu to carry out rescue and relief operations.
