Govt Thought It Could Win COVID Battle With Bluff: Chidambaram

Where is the result on the ground? Why are most hospitals reporting shortage of beds, oxygen and other health facilities? Why are there long queues of ambulances waiting outside hospitals and patients waiting to get hospital beds? Why are there long queues outside crematoriums? No capacity was added after September or October 2020. This government gave up the minute the curve started flattening. The government said they had won the war and also that they will win the war in 2021. Which war did they win in 2020? If they won a war in 2020, why is there a new war in 2021?