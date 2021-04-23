Oxygen Shortage at Delhi Hospital: Tragedy Averted in Nick of Time

(Photo: Altered by The Quint/Kamran Akhter)
Video Editor: Rahul Sanpui
"We are supposed to save patients. We are supposed to save lives. With no oxygen, patients will die!"
With less than two hours' worth of oxygen supply left, Dr Sunil Saggar, CEO of Delhi's Shanti Mukand hospital, broke into tears as he desperately appealed for the Centre's intervention to save the lives of over 110 critical patients – including COVID patients, on 22 April.
(Photo: Twitter)
After the notices were put up by the hospital and the news of the SOS appeal by the management spread, family members of the patients started panicking. The kin, doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers were left with no choice but to make frantic appeals and SOS calls, asking for help.
And when the hospital finally ran out of oxygen, the management appealed to the family members of the not-so-critical patients to discharge them immediately. But the hospital staff refused to give up. They were spotted manually carrying oxygen cylinders one at a time inside the hospital, in a bid to save precious lives. Some dear ones of the patients also tried to arrange for cylinders.
By evening, the hospital was forced to discharge seven patients as their desperate family members tried to arrange alternatives. Several hours after the hospital ran out of oxygen and the staff and relatives of the patients began losing hope, an oxygen tanker finally arrived at Shanti Mukand hospital, around 7.40 in the evening.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined