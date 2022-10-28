Recurring Cases of Assault of Security Guards in Delhi-NCR Since August

A video that went viral shows the residents clashing with the guards, pulling female guards’ hair, sticks being waved and a scuffle. The situation calmed down after the police arrived at the scene.



This is not the first such ‘viral video’. In the past few months, there have been many cases where residents of high-rise societies in Noida and Gurugram have been recorded, arrested and bailed out of jail for allegedly physically assaulting security guards for merely doing their jobs.