Recurring Cases of Assault of Security Guards in Delhi-NCR Since August

Har Viral Video Kuch Kehta Hai
(Photo: The Quint)
Video Editor: Rahul Sanpui
On 20 October, an argument broke out between two groups of residents in Noida’s Hyde Park, a high-rise in sector 78, over the residents’ body election. Within minutes, however, the argument turned into a fistfight after security guards were accused of manipulating the elections in order to allegedly help out one of the groups.
A video that went viral shows the residents clashing with the guards, pulling female guards’ hair, sticks being waved and a scuffle. The situation calmed down after the police arrived at the scene.
This is not the first such ‘viral video’. In the past few months, there have been many cases where residents of high-rise societies in Noida and Gurugram have been recorded, arrested and bailed out of jail for allegedly physically assaulting security guards for merely doing their jobs.
Earlier in October, three women allegedly assaulted a security guard at Noida’s Ajnara Homes in sector 121. In a viral video, one of the women can be seen grabbing the guard by his collar and flipping his cap. Another woman was recording the incident while the guard was asking them to stop.
From Noida to Gurugram, three incidents of alleged assault on security guards came to light in a span of two months in August and September. In all the cases, the accused were arrested but were later granted bail.
