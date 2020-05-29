‘Breaks My Heart to See Centre Politicise COVID’: Yashwant Sinha

In an exclusive interview with The Quint, former Union Minister of Finance and External Affairs Yashwant Sinha lashed out at the central government, saying it upset him to see them play politics with the non-Bharatiya Janata Party states during the coronavirus crisis.

Sinha also called the Modi government the most inefficient one in the history of independent India, adding that the Rs 20 lakh crore relief package introduced by the Centre is fraudulent.