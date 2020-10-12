Bihar Polls 2020: No Money for Fodder, Women Walk 20 km

After the lockdown and floods destroyed their livelihood, women walk 20 km to cut grass for their livestock.

Bihar Polls 2020: No Money for Fodder, Women Walk 20 kms for Grass | (Photo: The Quint)

Along the road that connects Bihar’s Patna and Muzaffarpur, one can lately find groups of women cutting grass.

Why?

Because they do not have enough money to buy fodder for their cattle; in fact, they are struggling to feed their children, let alone the livestock.