Caste, Religion or Employment: What Will Bihar’s Youth Vote For?

Is Bihar flourishing or is it jobless? Patna University students discuss key issues ahead of Bihar elections 2020.

Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam Video Producer: Devika Shah

Is Bihar flourishing or is it jobless? The Quint reaches the historical Patna University to hold an Election chaupal with the students to know what are the key issues they would keep in mind before voting in Bihar Assembly elections 2020.

Is Employment an issue in this election?

Ranjan Kumar, a student preparing for competitive exams since 2014, said that he has not been able to achieve success because of the constant cancellation of exam dates. Vivek, who is also preparing for competitive exams, said that no party is willing to talk about the employment of the youth.

“How can they even go ahead without thinking about the youth? It is unfortunate that nobody is interested in talking about the employment status of the youth in the Bihar elections.” Vivek, Competitive Exam Student

Pankaj Kumar, who is preparing for BSSC and Railways, said that he has been preparing for the exams for six long years, but there were no vacancies for four years, and hence he is still studying and is jobless. Pankaj said, "Of course, there is mental pressure but we have to do this for the sake of our future."

Why Do People Want Government Jobs?

On being asked if the general assumption that people want to crack government jobs like UPSC, BPSC for dowry is true, one of the students said:

“A person wants to become self-dependent, and dowry is not the reason to study. If someone will study just for the sake of getting more dowry, it will be impossible to study. It’s just that a person wants to become self-dependent, as often, people of Bihar come from poor families. Umesh Kumar, Competitive Exam Student

How Much Do Caste, Religion Dominate Elections in Bihar?

Religion and caste have always been key issues in politics. But students are said they don't believe in it. "Religion and caste dominate a lot, especially in Bihar. But we don’t believe in that. The government brings up such agendas to distract people for their benefit", said Palpesh Kumar, who is a student as well.

The youth of Bihar is asking for employment. Will the new Bihar government consider this and unlock the job sector?