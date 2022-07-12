B-Girl Jo: Smashing the Patriarchy, Breaking the Stereotype in India

B-girl Jo winning Red Bull BC One India Cypher 2021
There is no breaking in India without B-girl Jo, and there is no B-girl Jo without breaking. That's how much they both are connected.
Johanna Rodrigues is not only one of India's best b-girls, but also one of the pioneer b-girls of the country. The two-time national champion from Bengaluru got into the breaking scene in the backdrop of a lonely and complex childhood.
Jo said that she has felt accepted and loved by the community, one that she joined merely 5-6 years ago.
She uses her training in Yoga and classical dance, and infuses them with her breaking to concoct a unique style of dancing. She has been teaching breaking at two schools in her city, and is even advocating to introduce breaking as an option in physical education classes.
But stepping into a world which has been historically dominated by men, and navigating through it wasn't an easy task. When she started off, there was hardly any female presence in the cyphers (hip-hop competitions) and most events didn't have a b-girl category. So women had to compete in the men's category.
But despite the difficulties, she kept pressing on – not only attending events, but also advocating for more female inclusion in the hip-hop scene. At the same time, a similar revolution was taking place outside India too.
The process took time, but the stereotype was finally broken. More women started to be involved. Red Bull BC One introduced a b-girl category which allowed b-girls from across the world to fight for a spot in the World Finals.
But besides fighting the patriarchy and stereotype, she has also been fighting a battle with mental health issues.
She says that the simple model of breaking where the more effort you put in, the better results you get, is something that works well with her.
While she couldn't win the Red Bull BC One India Cypher 2022, she aims to practise harder and get better for the upcoming competitions. She also wants to keep advocating better representation of women in the hip-hop scene.
