‘Wasn’t Looking for Spirituality’: Ma Anand Sheela on Aiding Osho

When ‘Wild Wild Country’ dropped on Netflix in 2018, people went into a tizzy, deep-diving into the murky world of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, popularly known as Osho, and his personal secretary, Ma Anand Sheela to unearth more trivia.

The six-part documentary series shed light on how Sheela expanded Osho’s commune and led its move from Pune to Oregon, USA in 1981, where a series of controversial incidents in building the township of Rajneeshpuram ultimately landed her in prison for little more than 3 years.

Now months after the release of her authorised biography by Manbeena Sandhu – Nothing to Lose: The Authorised Biography of Ma Anand Sheela, she spoke to The Quint’s former editor Amrita Gandhi on why she fell for Osho, her relationship with him and the obsession with Indian gurus and godmen.