The Lessons Osho Taught Me About Love, Life, and Relationships

(This article has been republished from The Quint’s archives to mark Rajneesh’s birth anniversary. It was originally published in January 2018.)

We go to a doctor only when we feel physically unwell or unfit. We seek a guru only when we feel mentally and emotionally unwell. That’s what happened with me about 10 years ago. There were problems, issues, from so many ends in my life that I literally didn’t know how to my hold myself. ‘Zindagi Live’ had started and I was hearing stories of pain and trauma on every shoot, and it was making it worse for me. Never in my life had I heard such tragic stories so closely. I was touching people’s lives, but my own life was slipping out of my control.

That’s when it happened like a miracle. Someone gifted me a book, The Book of Understanding: Creating Your Own Path to Freedom by Osho.