LIVE | Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Counting Day with Faye & Aditya

Follow the Lok Sabha numbers and analysis with Aditya Menon, Faye D'Souza, and many more political experts.
The Quint
Videos
Published:

With the counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, join in as The Quint's Aditya Menon and Beatroot News' Faye D'Souza decode the results for you!

(Photo: The Quint)

Follow The Quint's live blog for more.

