‘Save India’s Rivers Today, Tomorrow Might Be Too Late’

We all know of Pankaj Tripathi as a truly spontaneous and versatile actor. He’s one of the most exciting actors we have in Indian cinema today. Be it the mass entertainers like Ludo and Gunjan Saxena or OTT smash hits like Mirzapur and Sacred Games, Pankaj has never failed to impress us, his acting seems almost effortless.
For The Quint’s ‘Letter to India -Ek Naya Start’ campaign, Pankaj sheds the actor in him and makes a request as an environmentally conscious citizen of India. This is his Letter to India.
Just like Pankaj Tripathi, you can also suggest how to rebuild India in 2021.
So, send in your ‘Letter to India’. It's time to make ‘Ek Naya Start’.
Write to us or send your audio / video.
Email: myreport@thequint.com
WhatsApp: 9999008335
