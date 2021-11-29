Kolaghat Bridge Collapses in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur

The bridge was reportedly in dilapidated condition for many years now.
(Photo: The Quint)
In Uttar Pradesh (UP)’s Shahjahanpur, a section of the Kolaghat bridge on the Ramganga river collapsed and fell down. The pillar of the section sank into the ground days after it was repaired following a complaint.
The bridge was reportedly in dilapidated condition for many years now. Last month, it had collapsed from the middle.
The bridge connects Moradabad-Badaun with the Jalalabad-Bareilly-Etawah state road. Immediately, the traffic was stopped and vehicles were diverted. On Monday morning, the district magistrate confirmed that there was no traffic.
After the accident, movement on the Shahjahanpur-Delhi highway has come to a halt. The administration has reportedly made diversion of vehicles towards Allahganj.
In such a situation, vehicles coming from Badaun and Delhi can take two kilometres ahead of Mirzapur police station from Tarapur Tiraha to Farrukhabad Road via Alhaganj.
