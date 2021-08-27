Uttarakhand Rains: Bridge on Dehradun-Rishikesh Highway Collapses, No Casualties

Speaking to news agency ANI, State Disaster Response Force member Harak Singh stated, "A car and a motorcycle were reportedly trapped. No casualties have been reported. The road has been closed."

SDRF's rescue and deep diving teams reached the spot on Friday and began its relief operations.

Upon an inspection of the accident site, Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar also gave the required instructions to the police, PWD and other concerned officials in the matter, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, an SDRF team has rescued around 20-30 villagers, aiding them in crossing a flooding river in Vikanagar's Tauli Bhud.